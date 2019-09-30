Tigers women’s soccer gets big top 20 win on road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers women’s soccer team has spent most of this season ranked among the best teams in the nation. They faced a top-20 duel at USF on Sunday.
The Tigers come out on top again as 11th-ranked Memphis beats number 16 USF, 2-1.
Sophomore Claire Abrey with both goals for the U of M.
The Tigers, now 10-1, have won eight straight. The U of M’s next match is an AAC contest against UConn on Thursday. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at the Murphy Athletic Compex.
