Tigers women’s soccer gets big top 20 win on road

Tigers women’s soccer gets big top 20 win on road
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer | September 30, 2019 at 7:13 AM CDT - Updated September 30 at 7:13 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers women’s soccer team has spent most of this season ranked among the best teams in the nation. They faced a top-20 duel at USF on Sunday.

The Tigers come out on top again as 11th-ranked Memphis beats number 16 USF, 2-1.

Sophomore Claire Abrey with both goals for the U of M.

The Tigers, now 10-1, have won eight straight. The U of M’s next match is an AAC contest against UConn on Thursday. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at the Murphy Athletic Compex.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.