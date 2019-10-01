City council to continue discussion on Midtown apts.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday, Memphis City Council will discuss a project that would bring a new apartment complex to Midtown.
The developer is proposing an upscale apartment complex with more than 200 units. It would be compromised of four buildings--one four-story building, one three-story building, and two five-story buildings.
It would also include 5,000 feet of commercial space and more than 250 off-street parking spaces.
The developer plans to reserve a third of the apartment to low-to-moderate income tenants.
The EDGE board approved a 15-year residential PILOT tax break for the project.
The developer of the project is a group known as 1544 Madison Partners. Councilman Berlin Boyd is a member of that partnership.
The council will hear a second reading of the project Tuesday. It takes three readings for the proposal to get final approval.
