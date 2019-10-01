Dozens show support for fallen local Army major returning home

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - An entire block on Poplar Avenue was filled with people, some who knew 33-year-old Army Maj. Trevor Joseph and many who didn’t simply coming to show their support for a fallen soldier.
“It’s a sad day for America and this state,” said Brian Walker with the Veteran of Foreign Wars Collierville Outpost. “But it’s an especially sad day for Collierville. To have one of your own perish is sad.”
Joseph died last week in a helicopter crash at Fort Polk, Louisiana. According to the Army, Joseph was part of a crew flying out at night to recover a soldier with a heat-related injury at the training center. Three other soldiers were injured in the crash but will be OK.
“It rips a piece of your soul out,” said Walker. “To know that even in training the amount of danger our service men and women are in, it tugs at you.”
Joseph was deployed twice in Afghanistan. He was awarded with the bronze star for his service.
“It was totally devastating,” said Jeff Salentine, Joseph’s neighbor. “Trevor served a lot of different times overseas. He got the Medal of Valor going in and making a huge rescue.”
The street was lined with American flags as Joseph’s body returned to his hometown of Collierville Tuesday. Many who came to support the family were emotional.
“He was truly a hero,” said Salentine. “Just full of energy and would give you the shirt off his back to anybody and that’s the way he was.”
Hugging with tears in their eyes, the family watched as Joseph's body was brought into the funeral home. Supporters want them to know they're here for them.
"The country is with you, the town of Collierville is with you and the Veterans of Foreign Wars is with you," Walker said. "If you need anything do not hesitate to reach out to us, we will support you in any way we possibly can."
The Joseph family says memorial services are in works with a fire truck archway and much more planned. A specific date for that ceremony has not been determined.
