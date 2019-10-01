End of the week cool down

THIS WEEK: Temperatures will warm well above average and it’s likely that the record high for the date will be broken or tied. Wednesday will be much the same with a mostly sunny sky and record heat as highs again warm into the mid 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s. A cold front will move through the area late Thursday but, temperatures will still warm into the lower 90s ahead of the front and could tie a record high for the date. Skies will be partly cloudy during the day and then clear overnight as cool dry air filters in allowing lows to fall into the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows near 60.