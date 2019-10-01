Grizzlies media day opens with many few faces, few veterans

"On the court things, off the court things, one thing they got to realize is it’s not going to be easy if you want to be good. " Valanciunas said. “It’s not going to be easy. It’s not enough just to play good. You’ve got to believe that you can win. You have to learn how to win and then know how to win. It comes in all the small details, how to react to this, or that situation. That’s why we’re here. We’ve seen it more than some of the guys. So, we’re going to help and share those moments.”