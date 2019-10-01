Grizzlies media day opens with many few faces, few veterans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NBA Training Camp opens for the new-look Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at FedExForum.
Everywhere you looked at the team’s media day Monday morning, a new face popped up. Thirteen new players dot the training camp roster.
But, the Grizzlies veterans haven’t been around that long either. Center Jonas Valanciunas is going into just his second season here in the Bluff City. He Came to Memphis last year in the trade that sent Marc Gasol to the NBA Champion Toronto Raptors.. The Big Lithuanian knows about winning and is tasked with showing the new young Grizzlies the way.
"On the court things, off the court things, one thing they got to realize is it’s not going to be easy if you want to be good. " Valanciunas said. “It’s not going to be easy. It’s not enough just to play good. You’ve got to believe that you can win. You have to learn how to win and then know how to win. It comes in all the small details, how to react to this, or that situation. That’s why we’re here. We’ve seen it more than some of the guys. So, we’re going to help and share those moments.”
The Grizzlies will have a week of training camp. An open workout, free for the fans, is set for Saturday at MUS.
Preseason game one is Sunday against Maccabi-Haifi at 2 p.m. at FedExForum.
