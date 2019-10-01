Hands-free ordinance to make another appearance at council

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been three months since a Tennessee law made it illegal to hold your phone while driving.
Memphis police still haven’t fined anyone, however, because of a lack of city ordinance that would allow them to write tickets.
The Memphis City Council discussed the issue weeks ago, and appeared to be moving closer to approve an ordinance, but they still have some questions.
Memphis City Council Attorney Allan Wade said he believes there doesn’t need to be a new ordinance on the books for police to enforce the hands-free state law. But he said the council was willing to approve one for clarity’s sake.
In the meantime, Wade said officers could be writing tickets. He said those could be handled in municipal court, since the fine is $50.
However, repeat offenses would have to be transferred to general sessions court, since municipal courts are limited to $50 fines.
A draft ordinance was presented at the last meeting, and council will bring the issue back up Tuesday. This time they hope to hear from Wade, who was not at the last meeting.
Because a proposed ordinance must be heard and passed three times, it would still be several weeks before it is on the books.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.