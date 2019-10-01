Investigators release body camera footage of 2018 police shooting during traffic stop

Driver’s death was later ruled a suicide

Body camera video released showing traffic stop with D'Mario Perkins
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 1, 2019 at 5:56 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 5:58 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office has released body camera footage of a 2018 officer-involved shooting.

Investigators determined D’Mario Perkins shot and killed himself during a traffic stop before officers opened fire.

In the first moments of the traffic stop, an officer approaches Perkins’ vehicle asking him about the license plate. Perkins responds, “I’m sorry sir, I’m about to kill myself.”

Seconds later, Perkins opened fire, prompting two officers to do the same.

The medical examiner determined he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and ruled his death a suicide.

No charges were filed against the officers involved.

Perkins’ family questioned the autopsy and wanted to see footage of the shooting.

WARNING: The video is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.

