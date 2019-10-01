Investigators release body camera footage of 2018 police shooting during traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office has released body camera footage of a 2018 officer-involved shooting.
Investigators determined D’Mario Perkins shot and killed himself during a traffic stop before officers opened fire.
In the first moments of the traffic stop, an officer approaches Perkins’ vehicle asking him about the license plate. Perkins responds, “I’m sorry sir, I’m about to kill myself.”
Seconds later, Perkins opened fire, prompting two officers to do the same.
The medical examiner determined he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and ruled his death a suicide.
No charges were filed against the officers involved.
Perkins’ family questioned the autopsy and wanted to see footage of the shooting.
