Local talent shines as new ‘The Voice’ contestant takes national stage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Marybeth Byrd from Armorel, Arkansas impressed all four coaches on the Voice Monday night during her performance of “Angle from Montgomery."
Her rendition of the song had everyone trying to recruit her to their team.
Unfortunately for Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson used her one block on him so Marybeth had to choose between three coaches.
John Legend was chosen to be her coach for the show.
The 18-year-old recently graduated high school and said she would be on a pathway to college, but her heart is set on music.
Good luck on the rest of the show Marybeth!
