Man indicted for murder in Cordova neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A grand jury indicted a 24-year-old man accused of killing a man in a Cordova neighborhood.
Investigators said Bryan Hervey, 61, was shot and killed on Linnean Cove on May 15 by Bryant Ward.
Home surveillance footage showed Hervey running to his front door, screaming for help, while gunshots went off in the background.
Hervey was found holding a piece of paper with a license plate number on it. That plate number led detectives to Ward, who was arrested in DeSoto County.
Ward’s sister told police she was in the car with her brother when the victim drove by. The two made eye contact, and her brother became upset and started firing shots.
She told officers she followed Hervey’s car and that her brother leaned out the window and began shooting.
Ward faces first-degree murder charges.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.