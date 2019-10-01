Memphis made home to Tennessee’s first LGBTQ rainbow crosswalk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People in the Cooper-Young community were hoping to brighten up the neighborhood with the addition of a rainbow crosswalk and a vote from the Public Art Committee on Monday is making it all possible.
Jerred Price, the spearhead for the project, broke the news via Facebook saying this would be the state’s first LGBTQ+ crosswalk. Cooper-Young community members hoped this would be a step in the right direction in support of the LGBTQ+ community.
Price is seen celebrating with Sheree Stubblefield of the Cooper-Young Community Association and Shahin Samiei of the Tennessee Equality Project.
A date for the painting of the crosswalk has not been released.
