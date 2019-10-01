Memphis men, women shine in AAC soccer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the pitch, four members of the 11th-ranked Memphis women’s soccer team earned weekly Honors in the American Athletic Conference.
Sophomore Forward Clair Abrey is the league’s Offensive Player of the Week after scoring both goals in the U of M’s 2-1 win at 16th-ranked USF on Sunday in Tampa.
Freshman Maya Jones earned Rooke of the Week for assisting on one of the scores.
Junior Elizabeth Moberg is the AAC’s Goalkeeper of the Week, and Sophomore Carolyn Duncan is on the Honor Roll. The Tiger women next host UConn on Thursday at the Murphy Athletic Complex.
On the men’s side, Sam Ashton and Christoforos Kourtis were both named to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll. Ashton scored a pair of goals and an assist in Memphis’ two wins last week against St. Louis and Cincinnati. Kourtsis tallied two goals and two assists.
The Tiger men, now 6-2, stay on the Road at UConn on Friday.
