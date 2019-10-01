Memphis police investigating homicide of woman shot, killed near Spring Valley Cove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is dead after a reported shooting at a residence on Spring Valley Cove on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Officers responded to the scene shortly after 2 p.m. When WMC crews arrived, they found police and first responders a few miles away at Ridgemont and Egypt Central.
The woman left the scene on Spring Valley Cove in a private vehicle, but did not survive her injuries.
Police say she was shot by an unknown suspect.
No further information is available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
