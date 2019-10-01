2 men sentenced after hundreds of guns stolen from Memphis UPS facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Illinois men were sentenced after a cache of hundreds of guns were stolen from a Memphis UPS facility last year.
The burglary happened at the Brooks Road UPS facility in September 2018.
Investigators said Roland Jackson, 25, and Taveyon Turnbo, 19, stole a total of 366 firearms.
According to investigators, Jackson and Turnbo stole the guns from a tractor trailer and loaded them onto a U-Haul van, which they then drove back to Chicago.
Police in Midlothian, Illinois, found the U-Haul at a Walgreens and discovered a box of guns.
Investigators said Jackson and Turnbo tried to flee the scene; Turnbo was captured after a chase, and Jackson surrendered to police days later.
All 366 stolen guns were recovered. Jackson and Turnbo both pleaded guilty to transporting firearms in interstate commerce and possessing stolen firearms. Jackson also pleaded guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of firearms.
Both men face 109 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
