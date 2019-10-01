Missing inmate discovered hiding on roof

BRICKEYS, Ark. (WMC) - The “escaped” inmate from an Arkansas prison was captured Tuesday morning.
Calvin Adams, 49, was found hiding under a ventilation hood on the roof of the prison.
Adams was reported missing from East Arkansas Regional Prison on Monday morning in Brickeys, Arkansas. Officials at the prison discovered Adams was missing after a unit-wide count of inmates at 4:30 a.m. He was last seen in the prison’s boiler room around midnight on surveillance video.
Adams previously escaped prison in 2009, but was discovered four days later.
Adams was convicted of capital murder in 1995 for kidnapping and shooting a man.
