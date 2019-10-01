Near record highs again today

Temperatures are starting in the in the upper 60s to mid 70s this morning with a mainly clear sky.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot again. Wind: SW 5-10 High: 96.
TONIGHT: Clear and warm. Wind: S 5 mph. Low: 74.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued hot with highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.
THURSDAY - FRIDAY: A fall cool front will finally move through Thursday evening but highs will still reach the low 90s with a partly cloudy sky. Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s Thursday night. Friday looks mostly sunny and pleasant with lower humidity. Highs will reach the low 80s. Lows Friday night will drop into the mid 50s to around 60.
WEEKEND: Temperatures will remain just above average for the upcoming weekend with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s with a partly cloudy sky. A slightly chance of rain is possible by Sunday night into Monday.
