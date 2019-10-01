Police investigating break-in at Makeda’s on Airways

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The owners of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies say someone cost them nearly $2,000 in a break-in early Monday morning.
Police responded to the store’s flagship location on Airways Boulevard just before 6 a.m. to find a smashed front window. They say a worker arrived about half an hour earlier and discovered the burglary.
Officers found the cash box and cash drawer on the floor behind the counter but the register was missing.
Police say the last worker inside the store left around 7 p.m. Saturday.
The store had an alarm system and surveillance cameras, but the door was still locked and the alarm didn’t sound during the break-in.
Makeda’s Homemade Cookies recently celebrated 20 years in business. The owners say about $1,500 worth of equipment was destroyed in the burglary and about $200 cash was taken with the stolen register, but “they didn’t steal the oven and that’s all that matters!”
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
