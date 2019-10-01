Police: Man falsely reports carjacking in an attempt to hide affair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is behind bars after he allegedly admitted to making a false report in an effort to cover up an affair, police say.
Memphis police responded to a reported carjacking Monday where, Anthony Thomas told police two men stole his vehicle on Summer Avenue. Officers ran the license plate information and found that Thomas’ vehicle had been towed hours earlier.
Thomas admitted to falsely reporting the carjacking when police confronted him with their findings.
Once Thomas was in custody police say he told them he lied about the carjacking because he did not want his wife to find out about an affair he was having.
He has been charged with false reporting.
