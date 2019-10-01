St. Jude set to open clinic in Baton Rouge hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis’ connections to children in Louisiana are growing stronger this week through S.t Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Doctors from Baton Rouge spent the afternoon touring St. Jude in advance of a big ribbon cutting this Friday.
That’s when Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge will be opened featuring an entire floor dedicated to serve as a St. Jude Clinic.
Baton Rouge has had a St. Jude affiliated clinic for 20 years.
Last year alone, that clinic handled 2,300 appointments and treated 198 children diagnosed with cancer.
“That Louisiana connection runs deep. There’s a lot of families up here. We’re looking forward to visiting with them. And working together to change lives and help these kids," said Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.
Nungesser and doctors from Baton Rouge attended a Memphis Rotary Club speech today where ALSAC CEO Rick Shadyac shared the hospital’s global vision.
The Baton Rouge clinic is one of only eight St. Jude affiliates in the U.S.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.