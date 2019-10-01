Tigers’ Rogers named AAC Special Teams Player of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday is a a good news and bad news day for the Memphis Tigers football team.
First the good: U of M JUCO transfer Gabriel Rogers is the American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week. It’s for his 99-yard kick return touchdown that helped the Tigers beat Navy last Thursday and propel them into the top 25, coming in 23rd in the Coaches Poll.
The Play comes on Rogers’ very first touch as a Tiger.
The bad: Both starting tight end Sean Dykes and freshman defensive lineman Cole Mashburn are lost for the season with injuries. Both will redshirt and get another year of eligibility.
The Number 23 Tigers next play at Louisiana-Monroe Saturday. Kickoff is 2:45 p.m. on ESPNU.
