Two Illinois men sentenced in UPS firearm theft of 366 guns

CHICAGO (WMC) - Two Illinois men have been arrested in connection to stealing 366 guns from a Memphis UPS facility on East Brooks Road in September of 2018. U.S. Attorney D. Micheal Dunavant announced the sentence Tuesday.
One year after the incident, 25-year-old Roland Jackson and 19-year-old Taveyan Turnbo have been sentenced to 109 months in federal prison for transporting and possession of firearms.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the men stole the guns from a shipment at the facility. They allegedly removed the guns from a tractor-trailer and loaded them into a U-Haul van and drove back to Illinois.
The two were found by Illinois police after the officers received a tip about a suspicious vehicle involving a U-Haul on Oct. 1, 2018. Turnbo was taken into custody, but Jackson was able to get away.
The DOJ says he turned himself in two days later.
Jackson and Turnbo ultimately plead guilty to their charges and now face 109 months each in prison along with three years of supervised release.
The DOJ says all of the stolen firearms have been safely recovered.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.