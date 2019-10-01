Wynne Animal Shelter at risk of closing after losing funding

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas animal rescue is at risk of closing after its contract with the City of Wynne was terminated. It came as a shock to the rescue, but Wynne’s mayor said the terms of the contract weren’t being met.
“We were caught off guard with them taking our contract,” Co-Director of the Wynne Animal Rescue Jessica Mays said. “We were unaware they were taking it, and that they were that unhappy to take it.”
For several years Wynne Animal Rescue, operated by the 501c3 Wynne Friends of Animals, has been contracted with the City of Wynne to take care of its city shelter and provide animal control. The contract provided about $75,000 to complete those duties.
Last week that contract was terminated. Mayor Jennifer Hobbs said the issue was over animal control.
“My office would get calls and complaints about it,” Hobbs said. “The police department got calls and complaints about it.”
Those at the Wynne Animal Rescue were aware of some community complaints, but said there is only so much one animal control worker can do.
“It's a 40 hour a week job,” Wynne Animal Rescue Co-Director DJ Smith said. “It's not someone here 24/7. A lot of our missed calls came in at nighttime when we weren't here or on a day Animal Control was off.”
The city plans to use some of the money to hire an animal control officer as part of the police department.
Mayor Hobbs said she tried to negotiate with the rescue to keep them on to maintain the city shelter. She offered $1,200 a month.
“At this point they're unwilling to negotiate,” Hobbs said. “They only wanted to continue getting the funds we were giving them.”
“That’s not even a fraction,” Smith said. Without the money from the city contract, Wynne Animal Rescue expects it will have to close.
It’s trying to raise enough money to stay open until December to get the over 100 animals at the rescue adopted.
“We’re devastated,” Mays said. “It happened too fast.”
The rescue’s contract with the city ends this month. Thousands of dollars have been raised for Wynne Animal Rescue. You can donate here:
