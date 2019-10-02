Another day of record heat & more is likely tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The high temperature in Memphis reached 97 degrees Tuesday afternoon breaking a record high for the second day in a row. Get ready for another record to fall tomorrow despite a cold front moving through the area.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: S 4 Low: 74
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: N 5 High: 95
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: NE 5-10 Low: 68
THIS WEEK: A cold front will move through the Mid-South tomorrow but temperatures will still warm to record limits as the cooler air lags well behind the front. No rain is expected with the front but it will bring a slight increase in cloud cover. Friday will be mostly sunny and mild but temperatures will still warm above average with afternoon highs reaching the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.
THE WEEKEND: Temperature warm to near 90 Saturday with a partly cloudy sky along with highs near 90 and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the mid 80s with lows in the lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Expect showers early Monday and then gradually clearing skies and much cooler temperatures. High will be in the mid 70s with overnight lows falling into the mid 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs remaining in the mid 70s and overnight lows again in the mid 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
