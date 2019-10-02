Bartlett police chief announces retirement

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - Bartlett Police Chief Glen Williamson has announced he is retiring.
Williamson gave Mayor Keith McDonald his letter of retirement from the City of Bartlett effective Jan. 3, 2020.
Williamson served the City of Bartlett for 30 years and has been chief since January 2019.
According to McDonald, Williamson’s letter read, “After thirty years in law enforcement, I have come to the realization that this is the best time to retire for both myself and my immediate, as well as extended, family. I want you to know how truly emotional this decision is for me, because I consider this department and all the City workers family.”
McDonald will submit the name of Assistant Chief Jeff Cox for appointment as police chief to be effective Jan. 4, 2020.
