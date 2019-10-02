Brachytherapy: A one-time treatment for early breast cancer

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- After breast cancer surgery, women traditionally undergo external beam radiation, which means a trip into a treatment center as often as five days a week for three to six weeks. But for patients who live far away, that travel can be a burden.
For Kathleen DePalo, being gathered around the dinner table with her extended family means the world to her, especially after fighting breast cancer.
“I was never one for self-examination, and that was a big mistake,” DePalo shared.
In December 2017, DePalo was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer. Making lengthy, repeated trips into Manhattan for treatment wasn’t a good option. At the time DePalo was caring for her chronically ill husband, John.
“I had the anxiety that I would have to leave him every day,” said DePalo.
But Elisa Port MD, FACS, Chief of Breast Surgery at The Mount Sinai Medical Center, NY, and Sheryl Green, MD, Radiation Oncologist at The Mount Sinai Medical Center, NY recommended another option.
Dr. Green said, “Brachytherapy, or the therapy we are talking about, uses specific devices to really plant radiation directly at the source of the tumor.”
Dr. Port explained, “the devices to deliver the radiation have been perfected and refined, and I think we are giving it at a much higher level.”
Using a system called INTRABEAM intraoperative radiation therapy the radiation takes up to 45 minutes and is administered right after the procedure. It only has to be done once.
“I woke up and my radiation was over,” said DePalo.
DePalo now has more days like this. Time with the people who matter most.
Doctors Green and Port say the radiation therapy is not for everyone. Patients must be stage one and be postmenopausal. There must be no chance of microscopic areas of cancer in other parts of the breast. The patient must also have no evidence of cancer in the lymph nodes.
