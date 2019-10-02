Cold front will bring an end to summer heat

THIS WEEK: An upper level high pressure system is keeping the Mid-South hot and dry and this pattern will continue through Thursday. The record high temperature for today is 93 degrees which will likely be topped this afternoon with highs expected to top out in the mid 90s. Near record heat is expected again Thursday. The record for Thursday is 93 and we are expected to have highs in the low 90s along with a partly cloudy sky. A cold front moves through late in the day allowing temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 60s Thursday night. Friday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s.