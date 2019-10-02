Dispelling the myths of going vegan

Eliminating all of those foods has the potential to also eliminate vital nutrients. So, if you’re planning to go vegan then planning is exactly what you need to do. Plan to add more protein to your diet through lentils, tofu and chickpeas. Find calcium in green vegetables like broccoli, cabbage and okra. And get your iron from beans, nuts, prunes and figs. However, there is one vital nutrient you will only find in meat: vitamin B-12.