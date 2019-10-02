Family and friends celebrate the lives of Heather and Bentley Cook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family and friends said goodbye to Heather and Bentley Cook Wednesday.
The 32-year-old mother and her 5-month-old son were remembered at a funeral in Hernando.
Family members celebrated the lives of Heather and Bentley. They say Heather loved pets, her family and Bentley most of all.
Last month, Heather and Bentley were found dead after a house fire. Investigators later determined they were stabbed to death and the fire was an attempt to cover up the murders.
Bentley’s father, Enoch Zarceno-Turner, was arrested soon after on two counts of murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated arson.
Zarceno-Turner is in jail without bond.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.