Local dog competes for cover of 'Garden & Gun’ magazine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local dog is competing for the chance to be featured on the cover of “Gun & Garden” magazine and he is currently ranked 14 in the nation out of 14,000 dogs.
Roscoe is a German Shorthaired Pointer from Memphis and is hoping to hit number one in ranks with your help.
Owner Kimberly Whitfield says Roscoe was found in a drainage ditch with a broken tail and ticks and fleas. A friend of hers raised funds for Roscoe’s medical bills and fostered him, but he soon came to be her dog on New Year’s Day in 2015.
You can vote for Roscoe here and possibly give this once stray dog a chance to grace the cover a magazine.
