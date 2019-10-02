Man charged with fleeing deadly crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police charged a driver they said ran from the scene of a crash.
The crash happened at 7:30 Monday night at Kimball Avenue and Prescott Road.
One man died at the scene, and another was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Police said Franco Talley, 22, ran off after the crash. He was captured Wednesday morning.
Talley is charged with aggravated assault, vehicular homicide, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, financial responsibility, and not having a driver’s license.
