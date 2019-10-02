Man indicted in Raleigh stabbings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been indicted in connection with a murder in Raleigh.
A grand jury indicted 69-year-old David Smith on first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges. He is currently being held without bond.
The incident happened on May 24, during a dispute at the room-and-board residence on Hanna Drive where they all lived.
Investigators say Smith stabbed 58-year-old Larry Pace multiple times, who died at the scene.
They say Smith also stabbed Pace’s 52-year-old girlfriend in the upper right arm. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Smith remained on the scene and was taken into custody.
