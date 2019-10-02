Memphis Made to open 2nd brewery in Edge District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Made Brewing has plans to open a second brewery and taproom.
The new location will open in the Edge District.
“If you'd asked me about a second location six years ago, I would have looked at you like you had six arms. Now opening day can’t come soon enough,” co-owner Drew Barton said. “This location will allow us to grow and provide more fans with a larger selection.”
The new location will have 17,000 square feet of space at 435 Madison Avenue, including space for production, offices, and a taproom.
Memphis Made opened their first location in Cooper-Young in 2013. That space will remain open and focus on “new and experimental beers.”
Memphis Made did not specify when the new brewery will open.
