MPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Lakeland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County deputies responded to the scene of a shooting Tuesday evening on Wren Hill Drive in Lakeland to find two victims--one that had been critically injured and the other dead.
Police say the critically injured victim was taken to the hospital.
Preliminary information suggests the shooting was an “isolated incident and possibly domestic in nature," according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office twitter account.
There is no further information available at this time.
