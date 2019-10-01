October begins with record heat & more on the way

THIS WEEK: An upper level high pressure system is keeping the Mid-South hot and dry and this pattern will continue for the next couple of days. The record high temperature for October 2nd is 93 degrees which will likely be topped tomorrow afternoon with expected highs reaching the mid 90s. Near record heat is expected again Thursday with highs in the low 90s along with a partly cloudy sky. A cold front moves through late in day allowing temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 60s Thursday night. Friday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s.