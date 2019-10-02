Parents hope to make area around Grahamwood Elem. safer for pedestrians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Parents at Grahamwood Elementary School are looking to make the area safer for pedestrians.
The effort comes after a crossing guard was hit by a car last month while directing traffic for the school.
The Grahamwood PTO is hoping to raise $70,000 for a school safety zone project.
The project will include four flashing school zone lights and artistic crosswalks.
Funds will be raised through a platform that gives a dollar-for-dollar match on the first $10,000 raised as part of the New Century of Soul Challenge grant program.
The program is officially kicking off Wednesday morning.
