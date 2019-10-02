Record heat likely again today

Temperatures are starting in the in the upper 60s to mid 70s this morning with a mainly clear sky.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and more record heat likely. Wind: SW 5-10 High: 96. TONIGHT: Clear and warm. Wind: SW 5 mph. Low: 75.
THURSDAY: A weak cool front will finally move through Thursday evening but highs will still reach the low 90s with a partly cloudy sky. Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s Thursday night.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with lower humidity. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s. Lows Friday night will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.
WEEKEND: Temperatures will remain above average for the upcoming weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A chance of rain is possible Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Highs may stay in the 70s on Monday with clouds and showers early. A more significant fall cold front will move through dropping temperatures into the 50s Monday night. Sun returns Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
