Show your ‘I Voted’ sticker at Memphis Animal Services and score a $10 adoption

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You can choose your new best friend after you choose your Memphis city leaders Thursday. Memphis Animal Services is offering special Election Day adoptions for just $10!
Just show your “I Voted” sticker Thursday through Sunday and take home your new best friend.
“Regardless of your political beliefs, I think we can all agree that homeless pets deserve loving families,” said Alexis Pugh, MAS director. “A citizen who cares about their city enough to vote is exactly the kind of person we want to adopt our dogs and cats.”
Every adoption at MAS includes spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, heartworm test (and treatment if needed) for dogs, FeLV test for cats, collar and/or leash and a customized ID tag.
Adoptions are usually $80 for small dogs, puppies and kittens younger than 5 months and $40 for large adult dogs and adult cats.
MAS is at 2350 Appling City Cove. They are open daily from noon to 4 p.m. and until 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Check out the adoptable animals at www.memphisanimalservices.com.
