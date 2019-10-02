Tigers ready to open year with Memphis Madness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Memphis Madness coming up this week at FedExForum, Tigers basketball players are getting ready to put on a show for the U of M fans.
Tuesday at the Laurie-Walton Family Basketball Center, several members of Memphis’ top-ranked recruiting class met the media to talk about the event.
Four-star guards Boogie Ellis and Lester Quinones drew big crowds of questioners to hear their take on the event, while guard Damion Baugh held court with just a couple of reporters. Operating in the background is something he’s used to doing, even though his play during the Tigers recent Bahamas trip was among the best on the team.
“Just going out, I feel like I have to have a chip on my shoulder cause I wasn’t ranked,” Baugh said. “But then again, those 13 guys in that locker room got my back. Just tell me to play as hard as I can, so I just do that.”
Only a limited number of upper deck tickets remain. Memphis Madness begins Thursday at 5 p.m. on the FedExForum Plaza with music and face painting. There’s an autograph session at 6, followed by the main event at 7 p.m.
