U.S. Navy recruiters flood Mid-South high schools and colleges in search of recruits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Navy says it’s in a war for talent as recruiters visit Mid-South colleges and high schools for possible recruits this week.
They’re looking for young people who have the potential to excel especially in the areas of nuclear power engineering, cryptology, intelligence and IT management.
At some locations, students can even put a virtual reality headset to the test to experience a high-speed, daring rescue under enemy fire.
The Navy says the current economy makes it challenging to find recruits.
“So right now the job market is doing very well, and though that’s a very positive thing, it makes it a little tougher on the military for us to recruit folks. It makes it very competitive for us," said U.S. Navy Senior Chief Justin Nobel.
Navy recruiters say when they find the right candidate, they pull out all the stops offering signing bonuses up to $38,000 along with other benefits.
The National Navy Recruiting Command is based in Millington.
