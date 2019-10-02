West Memphis proposes city-wide park renovation plan

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - City leaders in West Memphis, Arkansas are asking voters to approve a massive city-wide parks project.
Wednesday, West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon and city council members started their push for votes to renovate and improve parks across the community.
The crown jewel of the $10 million investment would be Tilden Rogers Park, and its transition into a world-class Sports Complex.
The complex would include up to eight turf fields, sand volleyball courts, new tennis courts, walking trails, a dog park new bathrooms and a concession stand.
"Now we have an opportunity to upgrade all our parks throughout the city, not just one park, but parks in north, south, east, west parts of town. And it’s also going to be able to allow us to make sure our sports complex is really attractive and will bring in additional funds when tournaments come here. They stay here, they eat here, they buy here, so it’s going to be great for West Memphis,” said McClendon.
Mayor McClendon and city officials say the park renovation plan won’t cost residents a dime.
It will be paid for by revenue from Southland Casino.
Voters can decide on December 10.
