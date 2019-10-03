American Cancer Society to host Making Strides Walk for breast cancer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Cancer Society is hosting the 19th annual Making Strides Walk to raise breast cancer awareness.
Thousands of mid-southerners are expected to be in attendance for this year’s event on Oct. 20 at the Mid-South fairgrounds.
The Memphis chapter of the American Cancer Society has programs to help people before, during and after their cancer diagnosis.
“We have our Harris Hope Lodge which is a lodging facility that’s completely free for patients traveling into the Memphis area to receive treatment," said society rep. Elizabeth Ennis. "We have our Road to Recovery program which offers free rides to and from treatment for patients that are here locally, we have a free wig program where someone can come into our office and get fitted for a wig.”
The American Cancer Society is also helping fund $5.4 million in cancer research that is happening right now in the Memphis area.
