Another record high shattered but the pattern is finally changing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The high temperature in Memphis reached 98 degree Thursday afternoon topping the long standing record of 93 set in 1954. Fortunately, a cooler pattern is evolving and bringing better chances of rain in the coming days.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: N 10-15 Low: 67
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: N 10 High: 86
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear Wind: NE 5 Low: 62
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the upper 60s. A cold front moves through the Mid-South Sunday bringing scattered showers to the area with the best chance of rain moving in Sunday night. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s with overnight lows near 60.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers early in the day and afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows falling into the mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the upper 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
