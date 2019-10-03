Another record high shattered but the pattern is finally changing

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers early in the day and afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows falling into the mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the upper 70s.