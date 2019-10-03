Change in the weather pattern is on the way

NEXT WEEK: Monday we will see a few showers early, but cooler air will filter in behind the cold front that brings the rain. Monday we will see clouds early and clearing a bit in the afternoon. Highs on Monday only warm into the middle to lower 70s with lows in the 50s, Hello Fall! Mostly sunny conditions continue for Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon highs in the middle 70s and overnight lows in the 70s. Something to look forward too as we push into next week.