Change in the weather pattern is on the way

One more day of record-breaking heat and then a change in the weather pattern will occur this weekend and into next week.
Sun and clouds are expected across the Mid-South today with afternoon highs soaring into the middle to upper 90s across the region, which will yet again mean a broken record afternoon high again today. A cold front that will push across the region today might bring a stray shower to north Mississippi, but most will remain dry and hot. Expect north winds around 5 mph and heat index values reaching near 100 degrees. Tonight, we will see a few clouds with lows in the upper 60s and northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph.
TODAY: Partly Sunny. Winds: North around 5 mph. High: 95.
TONIGHT: Few Clouds. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 68.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies will prevail across the region tomorrow with afternoon highs in the upper to middle 80s along with lower humidity. Lows tomorrow night will fall into the lower to middle 60s with mostly clear skies.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A change in the weather pattern will take place late in the weekend. That means more heat is expected before it gets here. Saturday we are looking at highs near 90 degrees with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunday we are tracking a cold front, that will bring rain chances late in the day on Sunday. Clouds will increase to end the weekend and highs will warm into the upper 80s. Rain is expected Sunday night into Monday morning, lows Sunday night will fall into the lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday we will see a few showers early, but cooler air will filter in behind the cold front that brings the rain. Monday we will see clouds early and clearing a bit in the afternoon. Highs on Monday only warm into the middle to lower 70s with lows in the 50s, Hello Fall! Mostly sunny conditions continue for Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon highs in the middle 70s and overnight lows in the 70s. Something to look forward too as we push into next week.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
