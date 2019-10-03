Decision 2019: Memphis municipal election winding down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - About 77,000 voters have cast ballots in the Memphis’ municipal election as of about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Shelby County Election Commission.
That includes 52,000 Memphians who took advantage of early voting and 25,000 who voted on Election Day.
The city’s next mayor, city council seats and a sales tax referendum are among the races decided in Thursday’s election.
The top mayoral candidates include incumbent Mayor Jim Strickland, former Mayor Willie Herenton and Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer, and all three have seen their fair share of criticisms through the campaign.
Strickland has been criticized for claiming he hired 450 police officers since taking office, but the net gain is only 28 officers because of department attrition. Herenton posted a video this week saying he wouldn’t have taken down Memphis’ Confederate statues. Sawyer took heat last month with the discovery of her past tweets using homophobic and anti-disability language.
On the city council front, Memphis is divided into seven districts and two super districts. Each person who voted Thursday made four choices for city council -- one from their district and three from their super district. The two super districts divide the city in half.
The sales tax referendum was also a major talking point this election. It includes a half-cent increase in Memphis’ sales tax. Police and fire unions say it would restore benefits that officers and firefighters lost in recent years, but some councilors and commissioners were against it.
