Family identifies West Memphis homicide victim

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Family members have identified the man who shot and killed in West Memphis Monday night.
They confirm that the victim’s name is Reco Eason.
The shooting happened on South 20th Street near 11 p.m. Monday.
There, officers discovered Eason had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
According to family, Eason is a father to a 6-year-old girl.
There’s no information on a possible suspect at this time.
His death is still under investigation.
