Gov. Lee to make West Tenn. stops Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is set to make several stops across West Tennessee on Thursday.
Lee is starting his trip at Professional Care Services of West Tennessee before heading over to Youth Villages.
Professional Care Services is an agency that responds to mental health needs. They do assessment, treatment, rehabilitation and provide support to the community.
Governor Lee will make a "Behavioral Health Safety Net Expansion" announcement while he is there.
He will then tour Youth Villages, a private non-profit organization that helps emotionally and behaviorally troubled children.
