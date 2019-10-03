Memphis Madness kicks off new season of Tigers basketball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Basketball season is almost here, which means it's time for Memphis Madness.
The annual event is Thursday night at FedExForum.
The event is the unofficial kickoff to Memphis Tigers basketball, showcasing the new men's and women's rosters.
There's also live music and special guests in the works. Those names are kept a secret, but last year brought big names like Yo Gotti to Memphis.
The celebration starts at 5 p.m. with a blue carpet experience in the FedExForum plaza.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.