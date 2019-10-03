Mid-South Toys for Tots now accepting applications

Mid-South Toys for Tots now accepting applications (Source: Pixabay)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 2, 2019 at 11:01 PM CDT - Updated October 2 at 11:02 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2019 Mid South Toys for Tots campaign is now accepting applications from Tuesday, Oct. 1 until Friday, Nov. 15.

To apply, click here.

Mid-South Toys for Tots accepts applications for the following counties:

  • Arkansas: Crittenden
  • Mississippi: Benton, Coahoma, Desoto, Marshall, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, and Tunica
  • Tennessee: Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, McNairy, Madison, Shelby, and Tipton

All applications and documentation must be completed and received by midnight on Friday, Nov. 15.

