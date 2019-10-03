One more record-breaking hot day

Temperatures are starting in the in the upper 60s to mid 70s this morning with a mainly clear sky.
TODAY: Partly cloudy and more record heat possible. A stray shower possible late in the afternoon in north Mississippi. Wind: N 5-10 High: 95.
TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 68.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny but not as hot with lower humidity. Highs will reach the mid 80s. Lows Friday night will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.
WEEKEND: Temperatures will remain above average for the upcoming weekend with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 Saturday with increasing clouds. A chance of rain is possible Sunday with highs in the low 80s.
NEXT WEEK: Highs may stay in the 70s on Monday with clouds and a few showers early. The first real fall cold front will move through dropping temperatures into the 50s Monday night. Sun returns Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
