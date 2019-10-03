Paint Memphis to revamp Lamar Theater

The Lamar Theater at 1716 Lamar Avenue was at the center of the Memphis Pornography Trial in 1975. It was targeted by the feds for showing the movie "Deep Throat." Paint Memphis was at the center of mural-gate a few years ago, vilified by city council members who called some of their artwork "satanic." So the irony cannot be missed now that the new owner of the Lamar Theater wants Paint Memphis to help turn it into a new venue.