19-year-old released after suspected homicide of a woman in Spring Valley Cove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man suspected in the shooting death of woman on Tuesday at a residence on Spring Valley Cove has been released from police custody.
Roderick Barber, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first degree murder, aggravated assault and employment of a deadly weapon during the commission of a crime.
Memphis Police Department announced the charges had been dropped against Barber Thursday evening via Twitter.
Police say the investigation is still ongoing.
