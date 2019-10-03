19-year-old released after suspected homicide of a woman in Spring Valley Cove

Roderick Barber (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 3, 2019 at 6:14 PM CDT - Updated October 3 at 6:24 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man suspected in the shooting death of woman on Tuesday at a residence on Spring Valley Cove has been released from police custody.

Roderick Barber, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first degree murder, aggravated assault and employment of a deadly weapon during the commission of a crime.

No further information is available at this time. (Source: WMC)
Memphis Police Department announced the charges had been dropped against Barber Thursday evening via Twitter.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

